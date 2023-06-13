Capcom has released a new trailer for exoprimal, a cooperative dinosaur shooter. The trailer shows us the content to expect from the game, as well as a look at some of the most challenging battles.

exoprimal It will feature quite a bit of content, including a story mode with boss fights, upgrades for the player’s exosuit, and even co-op for up to 10 players. The game will also feature weekly challenges in the form of 5-player challenge missions, where the fastest teams to complete the missions will lead the leaderboards.

The trailer also gave us a vague glimpse into the upcoming game’s story, which revolves around cracking the code behind a mysterious entity known as the Leviathan. The trailer also shows off some of the game’s customization features, as well as a planned battle pass with a premium track that will need to be purchased.

exoprimal It will also feature an open beta test with additional story missions and cooperative missions for up to 10 players. The open beta will take place from June 16 to 18. Participating in the beta will give players access to a new reward when the game launches.

exoprimal will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S July 14.

Via: Gaming Bolt