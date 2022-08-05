Monster Hunter Rise, in both its Switch and PC forms, is fab – Eurogamer called it “as good as video games can get” – and its Sunbreak expansion is perhaps even better. More, then, is an extremely welcome proposition, and we’ll soon know exactly what’s in store for Sunbreak’s first major post-launch update when it’s newly announced livestream airs next week.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s incoming digital event will be hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and game director Yoshitake Suzuki, with proceedings due to begin on Twitch next Tuesday, 9th August, at 3pm BST/7am PDT.

Capcom has already teased a little of what’s to come in August’s Title Update 1, with the Seething Bazelguese and Lucent Nargacuga (from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate respectively) both confirmed as new monster additions to the line-up, while the Forlorn Arena will be added as a new locale.

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate’s Lucent Nargacuga will feature in Sunbreak’s Title Update 1.

Capcom’s previously revealed roadmap also left a number of conspicuous blanks, however, teasing “several other monsters” in Title Update 1, including rare species monsters and special species monsters, and it’s all but guaranteed Tuesday’s event will lift the mystery around those.

As for what else the presentation may bring, a release date for Title Update 1 is a certainty, new DLC cosmetic additions seem likely, and we’ll perhaps get a few clues as to what Title Update 2, due some time this “fall” , will bring on its arrival.

If you haven’t made the move to Sunbreak yet, it’s well worth your time. Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson, already smitten with the base game, was impressed by the expansion’s additions when it released in June, saying“Sunbreak is going to be another brutal Monster Hunter expansion, but I’m happy to find there’s enough balance in there for me to approach it with excitement rather than trepidation.”