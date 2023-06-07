













All interested fans will be able to enjoy the Capcom Showcase via YouTube and Twitch. The show will last approximately 36 minutes full of surprises related to the company’s games. Although it should be noted that they have not yet revealed the specific titles that will have an appearance here.

The hours to enjoy this showcase in different Latin American countries are as follows.

Mexico – 5 p.m.

Colombia – 6 p.m.

Peru – 6 p.m.

Chile – 7 p.m.

An additional fact is that this Capcom Showcase will also serve as a celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary. This could add to the excitement, as they may have announcements related to their most beloved and long-lived properties. What do you think they will reveal during this event?

What could be some announcements from the Capcom Showcase?

Capcom has remained very tight-lipped about what they will show at their showcase. However, some rumors are going around on social networks. Among these is the reveal of the next entry in the saga. resident Evil. There are also those who believe that we will have the announcement of the DLC campaign of Separate Ways for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Source: Capcom.

Other possible announcements or new advances are those of Dragon’s Dogma II and of exoprimal. The first of these was announced at the PlayStation Showcase, but here you can take the opportunity for a more detailed look. As for Exoprimal, we don’t know its exact release date yet, but they said it would be released this year, so maybe I’ll get a new trailer with its release day. Which company saga would you like to have a surprise appearance?

