As reported by Wario64 on Twitter, the web page of the Capcom Showcase scheduled for midnight on 13 June 2023 unveiled new details about the event and confirmed some of the games that will be the protagonists of the event, including the highly anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2.

From the portal we learn that the event should last approximately 36 minutes and among the confirmed games there are the aforementioned Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the upcoming games of the Japanese company, or Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective (arriving on June 30, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC) and Exoprimal (will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and PC on July 14, 2023). Clearly it is reasonable to expect many news relating to these three titles and in particular of the new fantasy RPG from Capcom, of which we still know very little at the moment.

Obviously there won’t be only them, but for the moment Capcom has preferred not to unbutton. By sensation, for the occasion Pragmata could also appear, which has now disappeared from the radar for a long time, the talked about Separate Ways DLC of Resident Evil 4 Remake and perhaps the first details on the first post-launch contents of Street Fighter 6.

It is not even to be excluded even a new Monster Hunter, considering that in 2024 the twentieth anniversary of the series will be celebrated and that the support for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ended just today with the last major update. In short, the time may be ripe. In the worst case we will probably see Monster Hunter Now, the mobile spin-off from Niantic, the Pokémon GO studio.

