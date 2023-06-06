Capcom has announced own presentation event with the Capcom Showcasewhich is added to those of the Summer Game Fest within the next week, precisely at midnight between 12 and 13 June.

The Twitter account of the Summer Game Fest has therefore also revealed this other appointment scheduled for the next few days, which will take place at the very beginning of next week, on June 12 at 3:00 pm PT time which translates into June 13 at 00:00 ( in the night between 12 and 13 June) according to the Italian time.

No details have been released on the contents of the event, but among the games known could be the port of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective which is coming this month, Exoprimal and also Dragon’s Dogma 2, although this has already had its presentation trailer during the PlayStation Showcase.

Among the possible news we can also include the noisy expansion of Resident Evil 4 starring Ada Wong, which could be ripe for a presentation, as well as possible news regarding Street Fighter 6 just released.

If we then want to take the speculations into consideration, there is always the mysterious Pragmata of which we await information, as well as other possible news. Capcom is proving to be particularly active in this period, so it’s really difficult to set limits on the possibilities of its presentation, you just have to wait for the event and see for yourself.