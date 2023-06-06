CAPCOM announced the arrival of a new streaming event in which the next releases will be shown, the Capcom Showcase 2023. The live will be held at midnight between 12 and 13 June (here the link to official sitein Italian too).

The event will last 36 minutes and will celebrate 40 years of the company with new updates on future titles, more details of which will be provided closer to the chosen day. It will be possible to follow the event on YouTube channels (English, Japanese), Twitchand TikTok of the company.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu