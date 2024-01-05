2024 is a big year for the series monster hunter, as it represents its 20th anniversary. In this way, Capcom decided to start the year on the right foot, and share a message from the producer of the series, in where quite interesting information about the franchise was released.

Through a new video shared on social networks, Ryozo Tsujimoto, producer of Monster Hunter, shared a message to not only celebrate the new year, but to recap the most important events of the series during 2023. The most notable announcement that we saw last year was the revelation of Monster Hunter Wildsa title that will hit the market at some point in 2025. Fortunately, We will have more information about this game during the summer of 2024.

Hello, hunters! Monster Hunter series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto would like to share a few words with you on what's in store for Monster Hunter in 2024. #MH20th pic.twitter.com/qSuCRpPeZg — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 5, 2024

Along with this, it was announced that March will be a month focused on celebrating the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter. A special vote was held a couple of weeks ago to find out which is the most popular monster in the series among the 229 creatures we have seen to date. Thus, The big winner will be announced in March. and, as an extra, a special illustration starring the first three places will be revealed.

Last but not least, it was announced that Monster Hunter World exceeded 23 million units in 2023. For its part, Monster Hunter Rise reached 13 millionand Monster Hunter Now, the mobile title, has been downloaded more than 10 million times. Without a doubt, a couple of achievements that have surely made Capcom proud.

In summary, We will see more information about Monster Hunter Wild in summer 2024; In March of this year the 20th anniversary of the series will be celebrated; and Monster Hunter World, Rise and now They have become the most successful games in the entire franchise. Without a doubt, a series of achievements that are worth showing off.

Although support for Monster Hunter World and Rise has come to an end, all those who decide to enter these titles for the first time in 2024 will have hours and hours of extremely fun content at their disposal, whether they play alone or in the company of their friends. The best of all, is that these two titles are available on Xbox Game Passand while its expansions have to be purchased separately, it's very easy to start a hunt and get hooked forever.

We remind you that Monster Hunter Wildsthe next main installment in the series, will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2025, and we will have more information about this title in the summer of 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about the new game in the franchise here. Likewise, this is how it looks Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation 5.

Editor's Note:

Like someone who started playing Monster Hunter with Rise, I can't wait to see what Capcom does with the next installment in the series. If the best elements of Rise and World They come together in a single experience, Wilds It could very well be the most popular and successful title in the entire franchise.

Via: monster hunter