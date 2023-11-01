Capcom states that the mod for its PC games can cause “reputation damage” due to content that offends “public order and morality”, resulting in damage to the games’ image. The statement was made during a recent presentation uploaded to Capcom’s R&D YouTube channel anti-cheat and anti-piracy measures and how Capcom is addressing them internally.

“Mods are popular among users because they allow you to add or change various features to an existing game,” Capcom said, admitting that “most mods can have a positive impact.” But some mods are considered “malicious” by the company in terms of “reputational damage”.

“There are a number of mods that are offensive to public order and morality“, continued Capcom. “When these are disseminated, the image of the product is tarnished and the branding suffers.” The presentation does not contain any examples of what Capcom intends or what it considers “offensive to public order and the moral”, but in general we assume we are talking about NSFW mods.