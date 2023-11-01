Capcom states that the mod for its PC games can cause “reputation damage” due to content that offends “public order and morality”, resulting in damage to the games’ image. The statement was made during a recent presentation uploaded to Capcom’s R&D YouTube channel anti-cheat and anti-piracy measures and how Capcom is addressing them internally.
“Mods are popular among users because they allow you to add or change various features to an existing game,” Capcom said, admitting that “most mods can have a positive impact.” But some mods are considered “malicious” by the company in terms of “reputational damage”.
“There are a number of mods that are offensive to public order and morality“, continued Capcom. “When these are disseminated, the image of the product is tarnished and the branding suffers.” The presentation does not contain any examples of what Capcom intends or what it considers “offensive to public order and the moral”, but in general we assume we are talking about NSFW mods.
All mods are cheats for Capcom
In the same presentation, Capcom stated that, for the purposes of anti-cheat and anti-piracy, “all mods are defined as cheats“. “This means that mods that are not officially supported by the game are impossible to distinguish from cheat tools from an implementation perspective,” he continued.
In this case we assume that the company sees mods as a problem for online games, like Monster Hunterand prefer to block any type of mod because distinguishing between cheating mods and harmless and technically complex mods.
