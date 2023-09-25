













The Bloomberg media questioned Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the current head of Capcom. The businessman assured that if he received an offer from Microsoft, ‘they would politely refuse.’ In addition, he believes that an alliance where they are equal would be much better.

According to him, in the past they were in situations that made them a target for acquisitions. Fortunately, they managed to recover and present constant organic growth. Not to mention, they’ve had a wave of successful releases, like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6 just this year.

Finally, Tsujimoto assured that they themselves are not interested in buying other studios. He believes that it is more beneficial to have external allies and that they would not consider acquiring companies to grow. So for now they prefer to enjoy their independence.

What does Capcom have planned for the near future?

Currently Capcom looks very healthy in terms of its video game development. A few days ago it released the long-awaited Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC, Separate Ways. In addition, they are working on the VR version of the same title. Which is one of the best rated of 2023.

Source: Capcom

In a few weeks the second season of Exoprimalyour new game as a service. After that you have a new IP on the way known as Pragmata which looks very promising, but does not yet have a release date. So we have a lot to look forward to in his future.

