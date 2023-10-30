













This was as part of its most recent financial report. In the section Q&A there was a question about how this developer and publisher plans to meet its sales goals for new titles in the fiscal year.

Capcom’s response in this regard was ‘In the second half of this fiscal year, we plan to publish Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in addition to a larger title that is currently unannounced’.

To the above, this company added ‘In addition, we plan to increase the sales figures of new video games in the first half of this fiscal year to achieve the goal [marcado]’. The mystery about this unpublished title will continue for a while longer.

Fountain: Capcom.

In another question, Capcom was asked about how it intends to achieve the goal of selling 45 million video games on consoles. They make him see that by only talking about the first half of his fiscal year it is something difficult to achieve.

The response from this publisher and developer was ‘we are planning a major title in the second half of this fiscal year’. It should be noted that the company does not say whether it is part of a new or old franchise.

But it is clear that there is no prior announcement, which rules out titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess or even Pragmataall of which there is information available.

Fountain: Capcom.

Capcom finished by saying ‘Furthermore, we initially plan to achieve the goal primarily by focusing on sales events in the second half of this fiscal year to boost sales figures for titles in our catalog’. Let’s see if there is news soon.

