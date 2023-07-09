Good news, Resident Evil fans – more remakes could be on the cards.

At its most recent general shareholders meeting Q&Athe publisher/developer was asked directly if it planned to continue “providing high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series”.

While Capcom wouldn’t commit to remaking fan-favorite unnumbered Resident Evil games like Code Veronica, it also didn’t rule it out, either.

Lady Dimitrescu’s Story Explained – Her Past, RE8, And Her…Future? RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE.Watch on YouTube

Capcom’s response was pretty innoculous – it said that it was “carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience” – but the reply – which neither confirms nor denies plans to expand into the series’ plethora of unnumbered installations – has sparked a ripple of excitement across the fandom (thanks, GamesRadar).

Interestingly, Capcom used that answer to respond to a lots of questions, including what its plans were for expanding the Monster Hunter, Toraware no Paruma, Sengoku Basara and Onimusha series, and serialization ideas for Exoprimal and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. All received the same stock “we are carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience” response.

Capcom also acknowledged that it was still “considering its approach” to new ports or collections in the Mega Man series, including “addressing technical issues”.

The news comes just weeks after Capcom asked for your help in deciding what Resident Evil game next gets the remake treatment.

In a survey circulated to Resident Evil fans at the beginning of June, Capcom first polled your thoughts on its social media channels and gauged how much you use and appreciate its community efforts.

But right at the end, eleven players had fed back on its various channels and websites, it asks two more questions: “Please let us know any opinions/comments you may have about the activities on the various [Resident Evil websites]and “Let us know if there are any other Resident Evil games you want remade”.

Capcom has remade three of the first four Resident Evil games, most recently Resident Evil 4, which is currently the joint-third highest-ranking 2023 game on Metacritic, with an aggregate score of 93 – the same as Tetris Effect: Connected and only behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (96) and joint-silver holders The Witcher 3: Wilde Hunt – Complete Edition (94) and Metroid Prime Remastered (94).