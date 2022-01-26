Slow but safe, Capcom managed to regain its status as one of the most important video game publishers today. It is no secret that in recent years the Japanese company has been launching hit after hit, and although its plans for 2022 might seem a bit brief, the truth is that franchises like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter they boosted their sales dramatically throughout 2021.

According to the most recent financial report of Capcom, which covers the last nine months of 2021, the company’s sales have increased by 35.9% compared to the same time period last year. Altogether, it is said that the games of Capcom They have already reached a total of 25.8 million units distributed throughout the world, this combining all their existing franchises.

Capcom assures that, despite being last year’s games, Resident Evil: Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin they continue to perform well in terms of sales. Additionally, the arrival of monster hunter rise to pc it also managed to boost its sales considerably, not to mention all the new users this title received on this platform.

The last time we had sales information was at the end of October 2021 when we were told that Village It had already exceeded five million copies distributed worldwide, a figure that has undoubtedly increased since then.

Publisher’s note: While other publishers are struggling with some of their most iconic franchises, Capcom has managed to reinvigorate the formula for each of them and as a result, we’ve had games like Village and the last two Monster Hunter. We’ll see if they manage to maintain this momentum in 2022.

Via: Capcom