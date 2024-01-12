Capcom has rolled back a recent update to 11-year-old game Resident Evil Revelations which added a DRM called Enigma Protector.

The DRM was noticed after steam players began reporting errors when launching Revelations last week, including a reduced and unstable framerate, as well as broken mods.

steam users review bombed Revelations with complaints about Enigma, which prompted Capcom to roll back the game on 9th January (which can be seen on its history via SteamDB).

“Due to an issue observed with the latest update released,” Capcom stated on Steam, “we have reverted the corresponding update.” The company said once the issue is “resolved”, it plans to re-release the update. It did not specify whether Enigma is the culprit for the newly introduced problems players have been facing with Revelations, nor whether Enigma will be added back in a future update.

This is not the first instance of Capcom adding Enigma Protector to its older games. despues de removing Denuvo from Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection last year, the company then added Enigma to the game. The remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective also received the same treatment.

Capcom's recent moves to include Enigma Protector in its games is likely linked to its recent presentation which equated all mods to cheats, and warned of “reputational damage” by “mods that are offensive to public order and morals.”

I'd hate to paint mods in a broad stroke, but I do believe there's a difference between people using mods in a 10-year-old single-player game, and using mods which give players an advantage in a competitive game. (Accidentally showing modded-in nudity during a broadcasted Street Fighter 6 tournament probably falls somewhere in the middle of those two…)

Some users took to Enigma's forum to mention the impact Enigma Protector is believed to have had on Resident Evil Revelation's performance, to which an admin replied: “Curious, what action do you need from us? And why do you blame us that someone uses our software? Someone uses, we do not push to use it. What is our guilt you think?

“And why are you so sure that everything that you reported belongs to our software? Maybe you are so angry because you can't use the cheats anymore?”

The response from Enigma was not received well, and the thread has since been deleted. There doesn't seem to be much information publicly available about the company behind Enigma Protector, and the software is one which hasn't come up much sooner with regards to anti-tamper measures in video games.