CAPCOM has put online a site dedicated to Tokyo Game Show 2022 revealing some of their scheduled titles for the event (which will take place from 15 to 18 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba). In particular, they announced:

15 September, online event, 4.00 pm Italian time – Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program in which CAPCOM will disseminate the latest news on the work in progress.

in which CAPCOM will disseminate the latest news on the work in progress. 15 September, online event, 17:00 Italian time – Tokyo Game Show Street Fighter 6 Special Program, in which new information will be revealed on the expected fighting game (of which a new fighter has recently been announced).

Finally at the fair itself CAPCOM will make available to anyone who wants to try them Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Exoprimal And Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu