Below is the top 10 Capcom series with the most best-selling copies, with data updated as of December 31, 2023:

Capcom has updated the sales data of its most successful series and games, with Monster Hunter at 97 million copies sold overall and now well on its way to reaching the 100 million mark. The best-selling franchise remains, however Resident Evil, with 154 million copies sold . There was an increase of 2 and 4 million copies respectively compared to September 30, 2023.

Monster Hunter World is Capcom's best-selling game ever

Below we offer you the ranking of the twenty best-selling games published by Capcom. In first place we find, once again, Monster Hunter World with 19.6 million copies (24.1 million if we include the Master Edition of Iceborne which also includes the base game) with an increase of half a million compared to the last update offered by the company, which is easily explained by the second youth that the title has been experiencing for following the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds at TGA 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise follows at 14.2 million copies (+0.6 million), while on the lowest step of the podium we find Resident Evil 2 Remake at 13.60 million copies (+0.44 million). The largest increase was obviously recorded by Resident Evil 4 Remakewhich sold another million copies in the last quarter of 2023, reaching a total of 6.4 million units.

Let's see the top 20 of the best-selling games ever by Capcom: