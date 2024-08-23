CAPCOM has revealed his plans for the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Tokyo. The company will have many stations where it will be possible try out some of their latest releases and upcoming titlesit will also be available a shop full of exclusive merchandise which will be tempting for all fans of the software house.

The September 26th starting at 4:00 PM (Italian time) The company will host a pre-recorded stream where it will reveal lots of newshowever, no further details have been released at the moment.

Here are the games that will be available to try during TGS 2024:

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

DEAD RISING DELUXE REMASTER

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MONSTER HUNTER NOW

MONSTER HUNTER WILD

STREET FIGHTER 6

Source: CAPCOM away Gematsu