Now, via a note from Capcom we have a way of knowing what the frame rate the game is aiming for on the various platforms.

Monster Hunter Wilds it is one of the big games expected for 2025 and, more precisely, for the month of February. The new Capcom game will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and the fans hope that it turns out to be a masterpiece, not only in terms of content but also on a technical level. In particular, the hope is that the game remains good frame rate since it is an action title.

The frame rate of Monster Hunter Wilds on PC, PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series S

According to what is indicated, as you can see in the image below, the frame rate for the various versions of Monster Hunter Wilds is the following:

PlayStation 5: 30 FPS (target)

Xbox Series S: 30 FPS (lens)

PC: 30 FPS uncapped (lens)

PS5 Pro: 30 FPS uncapped (target)

Capcom’s note on the FPS of the various versions of Monster Hunter Wilds

We note that we’re talking about the objective, not about safe FPS of the game in every single situation. It is therefore not impossible that Monster Hunter Wilds will struggle to maintain 30 FPS in the most frenetic situations, at least at launch, on consoles. Capcom specifies that there will be more information as the release approaches. With still months to go we can hope that the Japanese company will be able to clean up the game and obtain that little bit more stability needed.

On PC, however, the game aims for 60 FPS at 1080p with medium details but only with Frame Generation, as we have already indicated with the system requirements, but obviously the actual frame rate will depend on your gaming machine.

Tell us, if Monster Hunter Wilds has frame rate issues will you buy it anyway, or will you certainly wait for improvements?

We also remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds will soon be playable in Italy, at Lucca Comics & Games: dates and details of the demo.