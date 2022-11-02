Capcom has updated the sales figures of its IP and “Platinum Games”, that is, the games have exceeded the million copies purchased in the world. As of 30 September 2022, the series Resident Evil is at 131 million of units sold, while Monster Hunter is at 88 million of copies.

Here is the updated data for the major Platinum franchises and games. The quantity of copies sold compared to the last update of August 2022 is indicated in brackets.

Brand

Dragon’s Dogma – 7 million (+200,000)

Okami – 3.8 million (+100,000)

Sengoku Basara – 4.1 million (+100,000)

Monster Hunter – 88 million (+4 million)

Ace Attorney – 9.6 million (+200,000)

Devil May Cry – 27 million (+1 million)

Resident Evil – 131 million (+4 million)

Street Fighter – 49 million (+1 million)

Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter World – 18.5 million (+200,000)

Monster Hunter Rise -11.2 million (+900.000)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 9.7 million (+200,000)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 4.4 million (+1.9 million)

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 7 – 11.3 million (+300,000)

Resident Evil 2 Remake – 10.1 million (+300,000)

Resident Evil 5 (PC / 360 / PS3) – 8.5 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil 6 (PC / 360 / PS3) – 8.5 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil Village – 6.6 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil 3 Remake – 5.6 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil Remake HD – 3.7 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil 0 HD – 3.6 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – 3.1 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil 4 (PS4 / X1) – 2.8 million (+100,000)

Resident Evil 5 (PS4 / X1) – 2.6 million (+100,000)

Resident Evil Revelations – 2.4 million (+200,000)

Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition (PC) – 2.2 million (+200,000)

Other

Street Fighter V – 6.8 million (+200,000)

Devil May Cry 5 – 6.1 million (+400,000)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PC / PS3 / 360) – 2.8 million (+100,000)

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – 2.1 million (+100,000)

Okami – 2M million (+200,000)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – +1.9 million (+100,000)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 1.8 million (+100,000)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the official artwork

As we can see Resident Evil 2 Remake has recently passed the milestone of 10 million copies, approaching the seventh chapter, at 11.3 million. Resident Evil Village instead has 6.6 million copies, with this result that should grow significantly in the coming months thanks to the launch of the Gold Edition and the Shadow of Rose expansion.

Important results for Monster Hunter Rise, with the base game rising to 11.2 million copies sold on Switch and PC, while the Sunbreak maxi expansion is now at 4.4 million, an increase of 1.9 million compared to August.

An interesting fact about the Capcom games is that in recent months 90% of the copies have been sold via digital delivery, as confirmed by the Japanese company in the latest financial report.