It won’t be long before the premiere of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, in addition to its demo will be available this Friday, June 25. In anticipation of the release of said demo, Capcom has decided to share the initial cinematics for the story, which you can see here.

With the success of Monster hunter rise a few months ago, it will be interesting to know how well this RPG spinoff; Capcom certainly eager to continue the growth of IP following the popularity of Monster Hunter: World and of course, Rise.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin goes on sale on July 9 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Fountain: Capcom