A few days after the release of Resident Evil Village, Capcom releases a trailer recalling the plot of Resident Evil 7, where we can see again (or for the first time) the hardships Ethan Winters went through at the Baker family home. The video only tells the main plot of the game, since it does not cover the events that occurred in the later DLCs, even though they are important (especially “End of Zoe” and “Not a hero”, the last one starring Chris Redfield).
In the trailer we can hear how Ethan, protagonist of both the seventh and eighth installments, narrates the events that took place in the Baker family house, in a kind of interrogation, it seems. We found out that 3 years have passed since the end of Resident Evil 7, and Ethan still hasn’t gotten over the trauma of everything he experienced in Louisiana. At the end of the trailer, we see that Ethan is calm that all this is over, although later we see a phrase that directly links to the adventure that he will live in the Village: “However, Ethan’s story will continue …”
Capcom releases a trailer recalling the plot of Resident Evil 7
The duration of Resident Evil Village would be longer than that of Resident Evil 7 and 2 remake
In previous statements, Capcom reported that Ethan Winters, as a character, would be much more achieved in the eighth installment, with a clear emphasis on his personality, much more worked than in Resident Evil 7, since for many users, it was a weak point in a delivery that, for all the changes that it brought to an established franchise, was excellent, and from Resident Evil Village we expect the same quality, or more.
