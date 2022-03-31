Capcom announced his plans for increase by 30% the salaries of its employees in Japan, as well as offering bonuses related to the company’s business performance. This increase and the new bonus system will take effect from the beginning of the fiscal year, which is April 1st.

Capcom reportedly made the decision during its fifth consecutive year of record profits. For now we are talking about the Japanese employees, but there are no details on the rest of the Western divisions.

It has been a good year for Capcom, with Resident Evil Village which has distributed over 5.7 million copies and has been nominated for many awards at the Video Game Awards. 70% of the company’s sales are due to older titles from the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter series.

Hopefully, Capcom’s move to higher pay and rewards after economically sound years will lead to more studies doing the same, or at least encouraging more people to form unions who can fight for these benefits.

Source: VGC