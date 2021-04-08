Capcom has pulled the RE: Verse open beta offline just seven hours after launch.

In a tweet, Capcom said issues with the matchmaking service sparked the decision to suspend the open beta until further notice.

“We will continue to investigate, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The RE: Verse open beta went live at 7am UK time today, 8th April. The notice to pull it offline came at 2pm UK time.

It’s unclear when exactly the open beta will return. This open beta period was due to come to an end at 7am UK time on 11th April, so hopefully it’s back online before then.

Re: Verse is a six-player deathmatch competitive multiplayer Resident Evil experience you get with Village. You can play as various characters from throughout the Resident Evil series, all drenched in a comic book-style effect.