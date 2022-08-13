Producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi has parted ways with Capcom after 27 years.

Whilst Kobayashi left Capcom on 1st March 2022, he chose 12th August – his 50th birthday – to make the announcement that he had left the famed Japanese company to take up another producer position at NetEase.

Eurogamer Newscast: Are Sony and Microsoft’s squabbles over Call of Duty just business as usual?

“Today, 12th August, is my 50th birthday,” Kobayashi’s statement begins. “As such, I would like to share something very special with everyone: After serving 27 years with gratitude, I have parted from Capcom on 1st March and will be officially joining NetEase as a producer.

“Detail plans will be shared later, so pleased stay tuned,” he added. “I will strive to continuously create more enjoyable entertainment experiences for everyone at this new company, in this new era.”

Kobayashi ended on thanking everyone for their “continued support.”

Kobayashi joined Capcom back in 1995 as a programmer for the very first Resident Evil game, but also contributed to other Capcom classic franchises, such Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma, and the criminally ignored Dino Crisis.

Capcom has announced it will have two livestream presentations as part of Tokyo Games Show this year. The first will be on 15th September (3pm UK time) and will include “all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream”, whilst a second stream on 16th September will focus solely on Street Fighter 6.