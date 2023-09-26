During TGS 2023, the president of Capcom, Haruhiro Tsujimotoexpressed considerable concern about the economic stability of the video game industry, also reporting that, in the face of development costs constantly growing, the the price of the games is too low.

This is obviously an opinion destined to spark a certain discussion, but it is not without foundation: many industry representatives have already reported similar points of view, while the increments price increases have already started to occur across hardware and services.

The president of Capcom is also chairman of the Japanese Computer Entertainment Association (CESA) which organizes the Tokyo Game Show, so he opened the fair with a speech in which he pointed out how theJapanese industry of video games is in a phase of relaunch but also of reconsideration of various principles.

A possible solution considered by Tsujimoto to cope with the growing costs in the development of triple A video games is the fact of increasing the prices of games to the public. Obviously this is not yet a programmatic commitment, but rather a question raised by the president of Capcom on the fact that these may have a price that is too low compared to their value and the actual cost between development and marketing.