According to a Nikkei report, Haruhiro Tsujimoto spoke during the Tokyo Game Show on various topics, including the rising cost of video game development. Tsujimoto reportedly expressed that he felt that game prices should reflect these rising costs and that they are currently too low.

“Personally, I feel that game prices are too low,” Tsujimoto reportedly said. “Development costs are approximately 100 times higher than at the time of the Famicom (NES), but the price of the software has not risen that much. “There is also a need to increase salaries to attract talented people. With wages rising across the industry as a whole, I believe the option to increase unit prices is a healthy way to do business.”

Although some publishers have started charging $70 for their games, Capcom has not yet taken this measure. The standard editions of Street Fighter 6 and the remaster of Resident Evil 4 They cost $60 dollars each at their launch.

Capcom It also announced last year that it would increase its employees’ base salaries by 30% and introduce a new bonus system more linked to the company’s commercial performance.

Elsewhere in the Nikkei article, Tsujimoto also reportedly expressed that he did not feel the current economic climate was affecting video game sales, saying:

“Business confidence and high prices have little to do with the games industry. “Just as the recession doesn’t stop people from going to the movies or attending their favorite artist’s concert, high-quality games will continue to sell well,” he said. “Even during the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the games sold well.”

The share price of Capcom It reached a new all-time high of ¥5,270 in May and has surpassed this record several times since then, reaching ¥6,520 in July.

In its financial results covering the year ended March 31, 2023, the publisher of resident Evil said it had sold 41.7 million games during that 12-month period, breaking its record for games sold in a fiscal year.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Yes, well, it would also be great if they raised all of our salaries, sir, so we can buy those more expensive games.