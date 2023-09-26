













Haruhito Tsujimoto, president of Capcom, believes that game prices should be higher. He added that he hasn’t seen a notable increase in prices since the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System. While production costs have skyrocketed.

The demand for triple A titles is at a very high point today. However, until just a few years ago they started selling for $70, which is only $10 more and not all of them are sold at that price. Even so, Tsujimoto believes that they should cost more so that developers can overcome their own finances.

He believes that increasing prices will ultimately be very beneficial for the industry. Although he did not say how much he would consider the fair price. Perhaps for this senior Capcom officer the ideal would be about $100. Which would certainly be a huge investment for most players. Do you agree with him?

What else did the president of Capcom say?

During the same interview, the director of Capcom talked about the possibilities of being bought by Microsoft. TOHe assured that if they were made an offer, they would politely decline. However, he is open to them becoming equal partners.

Source: Capcom.

He also said that they are not interested in buying other studios with which he collaborates. Since they prefer that the growth of the developer be more organic and not with acquisitions. So don’t expect to see them opening their wallets anytime soon.

