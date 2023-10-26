Capcom he presented REX Enginenext-gen version of his graphics engine proprietary, which through a series of updates will acquire new and more powerful features over time.

The idea of ​​the Japanese house is to operate in continuity with current tools, transforming what is appreciated RE Engine in the new version gradually, so as to avoid the difficulties that are generally encountered in these situations.

Between the novelty of the REX Engine stand out some changes to the interface, a faster and more sophisticated asset streaming system, more complete flow management and more. For details, however, we will have to wait a little longer.