













Capcom presented Kamitsu Gami: Path of the Goddess, a new action game that will be on Game Pass on the 1st

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess He didn’t reveal much about it, but we do know that it will be available on Game Pass from day one.

It seems that he will propose a truly impressive narrative that will focus an action-packed adventure with very precise notes of Japanese folklore. A goddess will embark on a journey together with a kind of guardian who will help her clear the way for a safe advance.

It is likely that we will embody the person who, armed with a saber, clears the path of his companion, in addition to having magical abilities. It will be a third person titleand a hack and slash.

Source: Capcom

The scenarios of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess they are more than pretty, the colors are bright and the textures make them have a different effect. In addition, it is evident that the construction of the environment motivates the question of a dangerous spirituality and this generates a particular environment.

In addition, at times we can see very interesting color patterns and images that will surely point to various mechanics in the delivery of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess It has a very special aesthetic and seems really cared for.

Besides Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, what else do we expect from Capcom?

Capcom 2023 Announcements:

exoprimal – July 14, 2023.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – April 14, 2023.

Street Fighter 6– June 2, 2023.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – June 30, 2023.

