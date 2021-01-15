The 25th anniversary of resident Evil, one of the franchises most idolized by video game fans, is getting closer and closer to Capcom wants to celebrate it big.

This Thursday, the Japanese company announced that it will hold a special event on January 21, in which it will announce more details about the brand new Resident Evil Village through an online broadcast.

In said presentation, Capcom will show a new trailer, a video with gameplay and more information about the eighth numerical installment of resident Evil. But that will not be all, because it will also reveal a game that is in development.

The developer did not advance anything about this new installment, although everything indicates that it will be a multiplayer title, for which you can already register if you want to have access to the closed beta and be one of the first to try it.

We also recommend: Rumor: GTA 6 will have a female protagonist and more than one map

So you can register for the beta of the new Resident Evil

Although we do not know if it will be related to Village, Capcom confirmed that this new game is a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, which has cemented and popularized the survival horror genre since its premiere in 1996.

To become one of the privileged ones who will know the new multiplayer of resident Evil, you must register through the Official site from Capcom, although you must meet certain requirements.

First of all, you must have a Capcom ID, plus you must be part of the ambassadors program of resident Evil. On the other hand, the closed beta can be played only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so if you try it on the new generation, you will see the past versions.

It is not known when this test will be enabled, but the games will be from 4 to six players in action multiplayer. We will have to wait until next January 21 to learn more about it.



