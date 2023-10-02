More rumors are circulating today about the long-awaited successor to the nintendo switch. After Far Cry 7Nintendo Universe editor Necrolipe now claims that Capcom is preparing the next game, dubbed Monster Hunter 6for the new system Nintendonext to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It is not difficult to believe the latest rumor, since the games of monster hunter have always had good financial performance for the developer Capcom in the systems Nintendo. We will know for sure when the platform is officially presented by Nintendo, but since it was stated that the console exists and will be released next year. Several games have been revealed that are about to arrive on the platform that does not yet have a name.

Unfortunately, some of the projects that were preparing to reach the Switch 2also began to be canceled due to the tariff measures that Unity tried to implement. The company had to apologize and announce modifications to its payment plans, but there are still developers who are not happy and who have decided to withdraw their games or even reprogram them in another graphics engine.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: A game from the saga monster hunter It would be a great title to add to the line of games available at launch for the successor to the Nintendo Switch.