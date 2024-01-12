One of the main reasons for the addition of the new DRM seems to be the war started by Capcom against mods, exacerbated by the appearance of a version of Chun-Li naked during an official Street Fighter tournament.

The review texts are not very friendly and underline how there was no reason to add DRM, which was also accused of causing performance drops in games.

Many users have not taken kindly to the updates of some older titles Capcom who added a new DRM , called Enigma Protector, and they started bombarding them with negative reviews. We are talking about titles released years ago, such as Resident Evil Revelations, with which you can no longer use mods or external software such as the cheat engine.

Enigma's answer

Some of the many negative reviews rained down against Capcom's games

As often happens, players started to put pressure on on everyone involved, from Capcom to the DRM developer himself, who responded in a decidedly piqued way:

“We are curious, what do you want us to do? Why do you blame us if someone uses our software? Someone uses it, but we were not the ones who put pressure on us. What fault do we have, in your opinion? And why are you so certain that the reported problems derive from the our software? Maybe you're so angry because you can't use cheats anymore?”

Currently the answer has been removed, but naturally it has been kept by the players, who are increasingly frustrated with the situation. After all, blaming those who developed the DRM isn't exactly very far-sighted, given that the decision to use it will certainly have been made by Capcom.

However, the situation is evolving and we will see how it will end: will Capcom give in to pressure or continue on its path?