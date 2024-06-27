The event will be broadcast in Italy at the stroke of midnight on July 2nd and according to the information provided by the company it will last approximately 25 minutes, offering information on the newly announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster , Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and the versions Resident Evil 7 iOS and Mac .

Overnight Capcom announced the Capcom Next: Summer 2004 which as the name suggests is a new summer showcase by the Japanese company, which will focus in particular on some of the games coming in the next few months .

Some big name is missing

Barring surprises, therefore during the event there will be no space for Monster Hunter Wilds, certainly one of Capcom’s most anticipated titles or the desaparecidos Pragmata, just as it is probably best not to expect any surprise announcements relating to a new Resident Evil. In any case, happy to be wrong otherwise. You can follow the event on YouTube at this address or directly from the player below.

For those who don’t know, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was announced last night with a teaser trailer and is a modernized version of the first chapter of the zombie-based action series. For the moment we don’t know anything else and many details are missing, such as the release date and the reference platforms. All information that we will probably discover during next week’s event.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, however, we have known about it for some time and its release is very close: July 19th to be exact, on PC, console and Game Pass. It will therefore be the opportunity for a final round of information and gameplay sequences before the launch of this adventure that mixes action and tower defense mechanics. In the meantime we suggest you read our review.

The third and final protagonist is the iOS and Mac version of Resident Evil 7 which will debut on the same day as the Capcom Next broadcast. It is a refined conversion, which supports Apple’s proprietary MetalFX upscaling technology, controls specially adapted to touch screen controls, with an automatic fire function, and cross-save to continue the game by switching between devices.