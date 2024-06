CAPCOM has announced a new streaming event for the next one 2nd of July at midnight. It’s about the CAPCOM NEXT – Summer 2024a broadcast of approximately 25 minutes dedicated to the latest news from the developer.

Among the confirmed games we find Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessand versions iOS and Mac Of RESIDENT EVIL 7: biohazard.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu