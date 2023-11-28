In news that’ll surprise no-one who’s been following the various leaks leading up to today’s official announcement, Capcom has confirmed Dragon’s Dogma 2 will launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 22nd March next year.

That date first emerged earlier this month, when it was spotted as part of a (quickly removed) listing on the PEGI ratings board website. It then prematurely resurfaced on Steam today, all but confirming its accuracy – but it wasn’t until Capcom’s latest Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase this evening that it was made official.

And official it now is, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirming the news during a 15-minute livestream that also featured a lengthy new trailer blending gameplay and cutscenes. Tucked in there was Talos, a truly colossal armored soldier striding forth from the depths of the ocean, which Capcom seems particularly proud of – so much so that we got an extended look at the fight in action.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s newly unveiled release date trailer.

Capcom also teased a new side quest – highlighting an elven enclave where the local language must be translated by a suitably skilled Pawn before it can be understood by players – plus we got a look at the game’s striking new character creator, the new Trickster vocation ( whose weapon can spell illusion-conjuring smoke) and more.

Pre-orders for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Standard and Deluxe Editions open today, the latter including a special camping kit and other items to “help you prepare for your journey.” Pre-ordering the standard edition gets you bonus weapons for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s four starter vocations, while “additional accessories” come with pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition.

Eurogamer’s Ian Higton took a look at Dragon’s Dogma 2 back in September, saying it “feels very similar to the original, for better and worse” – which is probably all fans of the original need to know to get giddy its Xbox Series X/S , PlayStation 5, and PC arrive on 22nd March year.