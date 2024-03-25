We have reached a long-awaited moment for the Metacritic community, that is, the moment in which the list of the best publishers of the year past: through a sum of the best and worst Metacritic scores of all the titles published during the year, we have the final ranking.

As reported by the same site, the ranking only includes publishers who have published at least 5 games during the year: having said this, Let's see the top 10 right away:

Capcom Raw Fury Chorus Worldwide DANGEN Annapurna Nintendo AksysGames Bethesda Saw Thunderful

In decidedly more secluded positions we find some of the best-known publishers in the videogame market: Sony in 13th place, Square Enix in 19th, Ubisoft in 23rd, Take-Two in 25th and, 45th out of 46, we have Microids.

Most of the publishers in the top ten positions are not known to the general public due to one small detail: their games are available exclusively on PC. It is surprising to see that, according to Metacritic forecasts, Sony should be in first place this year.

Likewise, it is surprising that this year's winner, according to predictions, should have been found out of the top 5: it should have in fact taken Nintendo's place in sixth position. Find the complete list on the Metacritic website.



