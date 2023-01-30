Capcom has stated that it aims to sell further 40 million games worldwide by the end of the fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2023thus registering a new sales record yearly for the company.

For the record, the current record is 32.6 million copies sold in the previous fiscal year, which in turn broke 30.1 million copies the year before.

The safety of the Japanese company derives from the excellent results recorded in the last quarter which ended on December 31st and in general from the first nine months of the fiscal year: it reached 29.1 million copies sold worldwide as of December 31, 2022. To make a comparison, taking into consideration the same period of the previous year, it was at an altitude of 25.8 million copies.

Starting from this assumption, reaching the ceiling of 40 million games sold by the end of the fiscal year is far from impossible, especially considering that just a few weeks ago the launch of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S versions took place and Monster Hunter Rise Xbox One. Then there are also the copies that will be purchased at the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake, to be released on March 24, or close to the end of the fiscal year.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Capcom has revealed that in the first nine months of the fiscal year Monster Hunter Rise has sold 2.75 million copies, Resident Evil 2 is at 1.5 million, Devil May Cry 5 is around 1.45 million copies, Resident Evil 3 at 1.35 million and finally Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Street Fighter V each sold 750,000 units.

Despite the large number of games purchased, Capcom is registering lower numbers compared to last year, with net revenues down 9.6% (79,671 million yen) and operating income down 5% (33,564 million yen). However, the Japanese company expects that these numbers will improve at the end of the fiscal year, probably thanks to the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 Remake and Monster Hunter Rise.