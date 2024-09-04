Its popularity may not have transcended much, but undoubtedly for RPG fans, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has become the game of the year, and that is due to its interesting level of challenge, and the number of adventures that can take place within these medieval lands. With this in mind, there are people who have been left wanting more and these wishes could become reality, or at least that is what is mentioned by those who find files and data.

Despite the recent departure of the producer Hideaki Itsunoone of the key creatives of the franchise, the company seems to be working on new content for the game. On Reddit they have pointed out that the application has received multiple encrypted updates, visible through SteamDBThese include the word “DLC” in several cases, which has sparked speculation about a possible content release for the game, although Capcom has not made any official announcements as of yet.

Although Itsuno didn’t mention any DLC in his recent farewell message, the possibility of a post-launch expansion isn’t far-fetched, especially considering the success of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which offered players new scenarios, challenges and specializations that enriched the gaming experience. For now, we can only wait for news, which could be revealed in the next Tokyo Game Show in the next few days.

It is worth mentioning that there is currently a free demo that allows players to try out the first few minutes of this game, so that new users may be convinced to buy the full copy of this open world with many options to discover. In addition, getting its achievements and secrets is not an easy task, since you have to finish the main campaign and then complete extra missions that take hours to complete.

Remember that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Icon Era

Author’s note: I’d like to see more content for the game, even though I didn’t end up getting the final ending. We’ll have to wait and see if Capcom has any news to share.