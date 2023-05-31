Maybe that detail hasn’t been highlighted enough state of grace in which it is located Capcom in this period, as he placed two hits of considerable intensity on the market with street fighter 6 And Resident Evil 4, especially with regard to critical and public ratings. In fact, these are two of the games with the highest ratings seen in this first part of 2023, demonstrating how the Osaka house is still in great shape, confirming the excellent performances generally recorded in recent years in some respects , but also demonstrating a remarkable ability to evolve and transform to further improve and fix some weaknesses. These two aspects are easily reflected in the two titles launched in recent months, indeed.

On the one hand, Resident Evil 4 has done nothing but confirm the goodness of the path taken by Capcom with its remakes of the company’s historical survival horrors. However, the mission was not obvious: the fourth chapter of the series had in itself some peculiar characteristics that did not make it an easy starting material to shape, given that it needed a certain balance and dosage of novelties to go and evolve an already consolidated base . The result has also exceeded expectations, with Resident Evil 4 proving to be one of the best remakes Capcom has made so far and a great game overall, albeit with some technical adjustments to be made and promptly fixed within a few days of launch. In any case, it was a project that laid its foundations on a success story, given the excellent results already achieved in the previous chapters, thus enhancing the positive things already done previously.

Street Fighter 6 instead derives from a different situation: the previous Street Fighter V was strongly criticized at the launch for the incomplete state with which it arrived on the market. With its small roster and some oversimplifications emerging on the gameplay front, as well as underappreciated micro-transactions and dynamics within it, the launch was a near disaster and took years to get back on track. The new chapter had to implement a substantial evolution and Capcom has shown that it knows how to learn from the mistakes of the past: perhaps even the exit of Yoshinori Ono has had its weight in this rebirth, given that the ex-head of the series has had its weight in many positive elements of recent Street Fighter but perhaps also in some more controversial approaches. In any case, Capcom has proven to be able to compact, reorganize and relaunch a historical series which seemed to have been in sharp decline for years. Street Fighter 6 has received very high marks from international publications, awaiting the test of the public.

At this point we just have to see where he will be able to arrive in the near future, even if the big names now seem to have already been launched. Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective shouldn’t be overlooked, because it’s a real gem, considered by many to be a masterpiece worthy of cult status. Its expected relaunch for June 30 – if it proves to be in line with the original – will undoubtedly help maintain Capcom’s current “winning streak”, especially on the critical front, but certainly it is a game destined to make less noise than the precedents of 2023. Some legitimate doubts still remain for Exoprimal, perhaps the largest title among those announced for the rest of the year, with the launch set for July 14th: at this point we cannot exclude anything, but if this too turns out to be a great title , then it would be further confirmation that “Capcom is on fire” really.