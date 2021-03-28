Capcom is ramping up the Resident Evil Village hype train by sending out life-size standees of its chief antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu.

Her 2.9 meter / 9’6 “frame has been spotted in retail outlets across Hong Kong, where the intimidating figure towers over everyone and everything else in the store, as proudly shared by Capcom Asia’s Facebook account (thanks, The Gamer).

Here, take a look:

As yet, she’s not popped up closer to home, but I’m sure there are plenty of thirsty Dimitrescu fans hoping the marketing campaign will extend beyond Asia.

Last week, saw a number of Resident Evil announcements, as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary. We got a title for the upcoming live action Resident Evil movie, open beta dates for the Re: Verse multiplayer shooter, and confirmation from Capcom of another Resident Evil showcase stream coming at some point in April.

To celebrate the series’ anniversary, we asked Resident Evil’s biggest loremaster to dig into the first game’s many secrets – it’s well worth a read.

ICYMI, if you buy the Stadia version of Resident Evil Village, you’ll also get a Premiere Edition of the console to play it on if you pre-order before 21st May “while stocks last”.