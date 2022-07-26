Video game companies year after year have to disclose their sales figures in an almost mandatory way, this so that investors have a notion of whether or not to continue in monetary support. And it seems, Capcom does not have good news, since it was confirmed that during the first three months of the 2021 their gains have not been so satisfactory.

According to the latest financial report of the Japanese company, a drop in 47.9% in the sale of its different video games, this encompassing all the platforms where they are available. Added to this is a decline in operating income from a 48.9% and the ordinary ones with 46.4%made up of microtransactions, DLC and others.

The justification for the drop in income has become very clear to the company, given that during the first three months of the year they did not launch any large video game that would support the expenses. Yeah, big hits were released recently, like Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset Y Capcom Fighting Collectionbut these will appear in the second report of the year.

Even with everything, it is contemplated that the end of the year for capcom it will be satisfactory, since they are preparing the gold edition of Resident Evil Villagee, which brings a fairly extensive DLC. Furthermore, in March 2023 comes the remake of Residentevil 4, so the fiscal year looks very good for the company in financial matters. This is just a little bump.

Via: capcom