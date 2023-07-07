













‘Mega Man is one of Capcom’s most storied intellectual properties and is beloved by fans. So we want to be very careful in how we develop the franchise. We are considering how to approach the production of further installments in the series. This includes many factors, such as finding solid concepts, ideas, gameplay, etc..’ A company spokesman mentioned.

This could be good news for fans of this video game icon. After all, since the arrival of Mega Man 11 there has not been a new installment. It should be noted that this title arrived in September 2018, so it is almost five years without a new title.

Fortunately Capcom has already shown interest in bringing this hero back. Not to mention, you might be looking for the best way to keep it true to its roots while making it appealing to new audiences.. It may be a somewhat difficult task, but the company has shown that they can return to the glories with Street Fighter and resident Evil. Would you like to see a new Mega Man game?

What has Capcom done with Mega Man in recent years?

Although Megaman It has not had a new installment for five years, that does not mean that Capcom has abandoned it. In fact, just this year he gave us a couple of collections with games from the Mega Man Battle Network spin-off franchise.

Source: Capcom

Also during its recent showcase it was announced Mega Man x Dive Offline for cell phones. So the brand continues to be very present within the company’s priorities. It is simply time for it to leave the compilations to give us a memorable new installment. How soon do you think it will arrive?

