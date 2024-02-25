Uniqlo Japanese clothing store chain, e Capcom they are about to launch a new game. The two companies have been on excellent terms for years and the publisher of Gun Smoke and Captain Commando has decided to entrust Uniqlo with the production of some celebratory t-shirts for its forty years of activity on the video game market, with also a new dedicated title of outline, called UT Adventure.

UT Adventure

Created under the supervision of Capcom, UT Adventure tells the dramatic story of the recovery of a celebratory t-shirt, stolen by evil aliens. During the first level of the game some characters from the series appear Street Fighterwith the protagonist being capable of transforming into Ryu.

The second level is not yet available, but will instead be dedicated to the series Mega Man. It will be launched in March. There will also be a third level, not yet announced, which will be linked to a special initiative: it will only be available on a mini arcade console, of which forty copies will be produced, up for grabs in a competition about which nothing is yet known . It's easy to imagine that they would immediately become the object of desire for collectors all over the world.

To play UT Adventure you need to go to one special page of the Uniqlo online storewhere you will also find clothing dedicated to Capcom.