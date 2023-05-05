The president of Capcom has said that the company aims to sell 10 million copies of Street Fighter 6. In an interview with Famitsu, Haruhiro Tsujimoto was asked if trying to broaden the scope of the game and make the series more appealing to less “hardcore” fighting game fans had an impact on the cost of game development.

“The Serie Street Fighter it’s our flagship title, so we don’t hesitate to invest in it,” Tsujimoto replied. “In recent years, several titles in the series resident Evil have sold 10 million copies, and the series Monster Hunter now has titles aiming to sell 20 million copies. “Street Fighter V It’s already sold over 7 million copies, so if we can leverage our digital sales expertise, we should be able to target 10 million copies with the next game. “That’s why we’re trying to do everything we couldn’t do before with Street Fighter 6And that’s why we are where we are today.”

Sales of 7 million units of Street Fighter V make it the best-selling game in the series in terms of console sales, according to Capcomwhich means that it expects that Street Fighter 6 beat this record.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tsujimoto pointed out that the growing ratio of digital to physical game sales – around 80% of game sales from Capcom are now physical titles – means that the company now plans its sales strategy for a game up to three years after its original release.

“Starting in 2021, we have set ourselves the goal of ‘selling titles three years after release,’ and we have been working hard to achieve that goal,” he explained. “Before digital versions became common, most of our games were physical versions sold in stores, but due to shelf efficiency, we could only ship as many copies as sold in six months. “This meant that we were in a situation where we couldn’t continue to sell games after that period, even if we wanted to. In recent years, buying in a digital store has become more common. “The reason why we have established a three-year period is that our standard payback period for development is around two years, and therefore there is still merit in selling titles starting in the third year at a lower unit price. low”.

Street Fighter 6 will be available on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows with a roster of 18 characters at its release.

Via: VGC