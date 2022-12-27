Capcom has published a end of year survey open to all users, with which intends to collect information and feedback from the public, with a wallpaper proposed as a reward at the end of the test.

You can find the survey at this address and contains a series of questions that can be answered from 26 December until 5 January 2023, so there are still a few days to participate. Once the survey has been concluded, which only takes a few minutes, it is possible to download a free wallpaper obviously focused on Capcom and its intellectual properties.

The questions aim above all to investigate the buying habits of users and the sources of information normally used to stay updated on video games, but it is still interesting to see which titles they particularly insist on. These are obviously games that should be expected in the next period, from 2023 onwards, by Capcom and there are certainly interesting titles.

Among these we point out the presence of Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Dragon’s Dogma 2, with questions concerning whether or not you know the games in question and whether they fall within the purchasing projects by users. Difficult to draw information or deduce news on unannounced titles based on this questionnaire, but if nothing else, getting to the bottom, it is possible to obtain a nice wallpaper with various protagonists of Capcom games, in different formats of your choice.