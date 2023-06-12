Capcom has finally launched Capcom Town, a beautiful interactive site designed to celebrate his fortieth anniversary. Inside you will find information on the entire world of Capcom as well as some free games playable directly from the browser.

Capcom was founded in 1983 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the current CEO, which has made it a global company of great prestige in the gaming industry. The site contains references to the past and present of the Japanese publisher, with links to its latest products, including Street Fighter 6 and the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Capcom Town is full of things to do

As mentioned, there are also free games in the “Retro Games“, where it is currently possible to play:

Final Fight (SNES)

Mega Man (NES)

Mega Man 2 (NES)

Mega Man X (SNES)

Street Fighter II (SNES)

All games are playable in their Western or Japanese versions. We don’t know if more will be added in the future.

Other interesting sections, apart from those dedicated to individual series, are the Capcom Elections, with surveys on the company’s games, and the area museumfull of material on the various titles, including the precious artwork of the classic titles.

All in all, it’s definitely worth doing a ride to Capcom Townwaiting for the news that will be presented during tonight’s showcase.