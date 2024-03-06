Next week there will be two digital events Of Capcom in which several games will be presented. Called Capcom Highlights, they will take place at two different times: the first will be broadcast on March 7 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT (midnight on March 8 here in Italy), while the second will be broadcast on March 11 at the same time ( therefore with us at midnight on March 12th).

Each of the Capcom Highlights will last between 15 and 20 minutes. The first will feature Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon's Dogma 2, while the second will focus on new content from Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Now.

Capcom is keen to specify that no new information on Monster Hunter Wilds will be given during the two events, so don't get your hopes up.