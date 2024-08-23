About a month after the event, Capcom has Games and events announced expected for the Tokyo Game Show 2024which obviously include the main titles announced and coming in the near future, such as Monster Hunter Wilds and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, but also more.

The whole thing will open on September 26th with a online presentation eventa sort of keynote in which Capcom will give a general presentation of the main upcoming new features, with announcements and trailers of the games planned for TGS 2024: it will be a livestream of approximately 50 minutes that will be broadcast at 4:00 PM Italian time on September 26.

Subsequently, the space will be dedicated to actual testing of the games, with the physical part of the events that will allow testing of the titles in question, made available through the various stations that will be set up for the fair.