About a month after the event, Capcom has Games and events announced expected for the Tokyo Game Show 2024which obviously include the main titles announced and coming in the near future, such as Monster Hunter Wilds and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, but also more.
The whole thing will open on September 26th with a online presentation eventa sort of keynote in which Capcom will give a general presentation of the main upcoming new features, with announcements and trailers of the games planned for TGS 2024: it will be a livestream of approximately 50 minutes that will be broadcast at 4:00 PM Italian time on September 26.
Subsequently, the space will be dedicated to actual testing of the games, with the physical part of the events that will allow testing of the titles in question, made available through the various stations that will be set up for the fair.
Many titles already known, barring any surprises
There will therefore be various demos of titles already released or upcoming, with probable novelties that will be presented in terms of content also for those already available on the market.
This is the list of games already announced as being present by Capcom:
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)
We will therefore follow the presentation on September 26th for any announcements, trailers and surprises that may emerge during the livestream, in the meantime we remind you that the Tokyo Game Show 2024 will be held from 26th to 29th September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo.
