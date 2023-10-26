Capcom he threw up Steam a round of sales linked to Halloween for all the games in its catalog. The highlight of the offer is naturally the Resident Evil series, definitely in line with the period, but there is much more that can be purchased at a discount.

The offers

Steam sales are good for the heart

Among the games in discount, there are also very recent ones. For example, it is possible to purchase the remake of Resident Evil 4 for €39.59 instead of €59.99 (-34%), or Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective for €19.79 instead of €29.99 (-34%).

Some were also present bundles interesting, like the Resident Evil Halloween Pack which for €22.46 allows you to purchase Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 in one go, or like the Dead Rising Halloween Pack, which for €16.49 allows you to add Dead Rising, Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 2: Off the Road, Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition and Dead Rising 4 to your library.

Other series are also on offer, such as Devil May Cry or Monster Hunter. However, those who were hoping for some discounts for the latest releases will be disappointed. Unfortunately there are none in Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal and Megaman X Dive Offline.

The sale is also a great way to remember upcoming releases: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

For all offers, you can visit Capcom Halloween Sale page on Steam.