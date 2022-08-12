Hiroyuki Kobayashi he left Capcom after 27 years and will join NetEase Games as a producer, the developer announced.

Kobayashi has worked at Capcom since 1995 and has been a producer of, among others, the Sengoku Basara series, Dragon’s Dogma and various Resident Evil and Devil May Cry games.

Below is Kobayashi’s full message.

“Today, August 12, is my 50th birthday.

For this reason, I would like to share something very special with everyone:

After serving 27 years with gratitude, I left Capcom on March 31, 2022 and will officially join NetEase Games as a producer.

Detailed plans will be shared later, so please stay tuned.

I will strive to create more and more enjoyable entertainment experiences for everyone in this new company, in this new era.

Thanks for your continued support.

-Hiroyuki Kobayashi“.

Source: Gematsu.