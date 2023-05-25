Dragon’s Dogma 2 was revealed at tonight’s Sony PlayStation Showcase.

Though no release date was given, an in-game trailer gave a glimpse of gameplay – and dragons of course.

Capcom revealed the game was in development last year, but this trailer was our first look.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 1st Trailer

As with the first game, it looks to be a fantasy epic full of spells and swords and plenty of mythical creatures.

The original featured an innovative pawn companion system, which is set to return.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

More information can be found on the PSBlog.